CNN host spars with former Wisconsin governor on the claim Musk said he would cut Social Security

CNN’s Abby Phillip and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker got into a heated argument over her claim Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk talked about cutting Social Security and Medicaid benefits at a recent town hall event.

During a segment on "CNN NewsNight" Tuesday night, Phillip referenced Musk holding an event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, over the weekend ahead of a closely watched state Supreme Court election. She claimed that at the town hall he "talked about cutting Medicaid and Social Security through DOGE."

"Actually, he never talked about that. He explicitly said in Green Bay he would not cut Social Security. That's exactly what he said," Walker pushed back.

"Well, he talked at his rallies," Phillip said.

"No, no. Other people said that," Walker argued. "But I was there. I watched him. He did not say he was going to cut Medicaid."

The two began speaking over one another after Phillip then claimed people associated with DOGE discussed cutting Social Security and Medicaid at Musk’s rallies. Walker said that was only what protesters at the rally claimed they said.

"Do you think that there are risks here for Republicans in those issues being associated with Musk?" Phillip then asked.

"There are when people believe the lies that people are saying about that," Walker said. "That’s not at all what they said. If people believe that Medicaid and Medicare is going to be touched, that’s a flat outright lie."

He added, "What he talked about was people who are over 120 years old who clearly are not alive, getting Social Security or Medicaid benefits. That’s totally wrong. I think Democrats even believe that."

At the Green Bay event, Musk spoke with DOGE volunteer Antonio Gracias about the widespread fraud they found in the Social Security system. Both Musk and Gracias reiterated that there would be no cuts to legitimate Social Security payments.

"I just stated as crisply and clearly as possible that DOGE will absolutely ensure that people get their Social Security, make sure they get that Social Security, make sure they get their Medicaid and will not be cutting any legitimate payments whatsoever. Crystal clear," Musk said.

Gracias added, "Nothing has happened on the ground that would impact the level of payments going to people that legitimately are owed those payments. Period. A lot is going to happen to people that are stealing from the system. They're not getting the payments."

"There will be no cuts to legitimate payments whatsoever," Musk repeated.

