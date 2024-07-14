CNN host scolds Trump for saying 'Fight!' in immediate aftermath of assassination attempt

A CNN correspondent criticized former President Trump for yelling "fight!" to his supporters in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's stunning assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear as he was hustled off stage Saturday evening, shortly after a gunman opened fire at his rally. As Secret Service agents moved him away once the shooter had been killed, Trump raised his first and yelled "fight!" repeatedly, to roars of appreciation from his supporters.

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel suggested the presumptive Republican nominee was sending the wrong message.

"I do want to say there was one thing that when I watched the tape, I found odd because of all of the heated rhetoric, and that is after he was hit, former President Trump got up and said, ‘fight, fight, fight,’" Gangel said.

"I think what we’re hearing from people is that’s not the message that we want to be sending right now. We want to tamp it down," she said.

Gangel's remarks drew criticism from some conservatives, many of whom were elated at Trump's defiance in the moment. The perpetrator killed at least one attendee and critically injured two others, according to reports.

CBS host Margaret Brennan similarly chided Trump on Saturday for not urging his supporters to lower the political "temperature" in his social media statement, where he expressed condolences for the other victims and thanked law enforcement for their swift response.

Trump was discharged from a Pittsburgh-area hospital late Saturday and is now safe.

After addressing the nation and condemning the "sick" attack, President Biden spoke to Trump on the phone. Other former presidents and bipartisan voices have also condemned the shooting and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

