Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

CNN host scolds Trump for saying 'Fight!' in immediate aftermath of assassination attempt

'We want to tamp it down,' CNN's Jamie Gangel said

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
CNN host scolds Trump for saying 'Fight!' in immediate aftermath of assassination attempt Video

CNN host scolds Trump for saying 'Fight!' in immediate aftermath of assassination attempt

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel reacts to former President Trump's rallying cry to supporters in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's assassination attempt.

A CNN correspondent criticized former President Trump for yelling "fight!" to his supporters in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's stunning assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear as he was hustled off stage Saturday evening, shortly after a gunman opened fire at his rally. As Secret Service agents moved him away once the shooter had been killed, Trump raised his first and yelled "fight!" repeatedly, to roars of appreciation from his supporters.

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel suggested the presumptive Republican nominee was sending the wrong message.

"I do want to say there was one thing that when I watched the tape, I found odd because of all of the heated rhetoric, and that is after he was hit, former President Trump got up and said, ‘fight, fight, fight,’" Gangel said.

Trump holds fist

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think what we’re hearing from people is that’s not the message that we want to be sending right now. We want to tamp it down," she said.

SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY BEING INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Gangel's remarks drew criticism from some conservatives, many of whom were elated at Trump's defiance in the moment. The perpetrator killed at least one attendee and critically injured two others, according to reports.

CBS host Margaret Brennan similarly chided Trump on Saturday for not urging his supporters to lower the political "temperature" in his social media statement, where he expressed condolences for the other victims and thanked law enforcement for their swift response.

Trump was discharged from a Pittsburgh-area hospital late Saturday and is now safe. 

After addressing the nation and condemning the "sick" attack, President Biden spoke to Trump on the phone. Other former presidents and bipartisan voices have also condemned the shooting and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

Donald Trump is moved from the stage at a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is moved from the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Charles Creitz and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn