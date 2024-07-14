CBS anchor chides Trump statement after assassination attempt: 'No call for lowering the temperature'

CBS anchor Margaret Brennan was critical of former President Trump's social media statement after the attempt on his life Saturday evening, saying it didn't "call for lowering the temperature."

"He is recovering from these injuries now, this was a traumatic event, no doubt, for him," Brennan said on CBS News during special coverage of the shooting in Butler, Pa. "But I did notice there was no call for lowering the temperature, condemning all political violence, and really trying to signal to his supporters as well not to retaliate or have any kind of escalation here."

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump thanked Secret Service and law enforcement for their "rapid response" to the shooting, in addition to offering condolences to the other victims in the case. One other rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured, according to reports. The shooter was killed by law enforcement.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump wrote. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS POUR IN FOLLOWING TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IN PENNSYLVANIA: ‘JUST BLOOD EVERYWHERE’

Brennan also worried Thursday about the shooting inspiring further violence.

"We want to make clear that this is something we are reporting as a historic event as it unfolds, but we are very mindful that this kind of event can inspire violence, it can inspire retaliation, and we want no part of that," she said.

Brennan's remarks drew criticism from conservatives online. She later addressed the comments on the air, saying she had a concern about Americans being "on edge" in the current climate.

In another portion of CBS coverage on Saturday, former Obama official Samantha Vinograd said the "biggest threat" she was hearing from "officials" was the possibility of "relatiatory violence."

Vinograd said tensions were already high before the shooting and said counterterrorism and homeland security officials were worried the attempted killing of Trump would be used as a "rallying cry" on the right to launch attacks on Biden campaign figures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This kind of rhetoric has a nexus to violence. We saw that on January 6, we saw that on the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, and multiple other instances," she said.