CNN host marvels at Colbert capturing 'feeling of society' as he condemns Trump admin over ICE shooting

CNN anchor Dana Bash marveled at liberal late-night host Stephen Colbert over his fierce reaction to the Trump administration's handing of Wednesday's deadly shooting in Minneapolis involving a federal agent.

On Thursday, the "Late Show" host condemned federal officials, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, for "trying to spin" the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good. He also slammed reports that the FBI is blocking Minnesota investigators from accessing the evidence.

"So, the message from this administration is clear: Only they determine the truth, and when their forces come to your city, obey or die. And if you die, you clearly didn’t obey," Colbert told his liberal audience.

COLBERT WARNS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS IMPOSING AN ‘OBEY OR DIE’ DOCTRINE ON AMERICANS

The next day, after playing clips of Noem and Vice President JD Vance's reactions to the shooting, the "Inside Politics" host turned to the far-left comedian.

"Normally, in a situation like this on 'Inside Politics,' we would then say what Democrats are saying in response. There was another person who really caught our attention, and that is Stephen Colbert," Bash told viewers.

"You know, late-night hosts now maybe get a lot of flak from the White House, but, historically, they have been people who really condense and capture the feeling in society at any given moment," the CNN host said before airing Colbert's comments.

JIMMY KIMMEL DISPLAYS T-SHIRT WITH MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR'S CALL FOR ICE TO 'GET THE F--- OUT' OF CITY

One of her panelists, CNN political analyst Astead Herndon, said Colbert "sums up what is a public sentiment."

"When we hear DHS Secretary Kristi Noem kind of make those statements, I think it implies that non-compliance is a reason for death. And I don’t think that that’s true," Herndon told Bash. "That’s not true for ICE. It’s not true for DHS officials. That’s not true in policy, and that’s not true morally."

