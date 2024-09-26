CNN host Kasie Hunt says Harris is 'Republican' and Trump is 'liberal' on their economic policies

CNN host Kasie Hunt argued on Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris' policies on the economy appeared "Republican" and that former President Trump's seemed "liberal."

Wall Street Journal reporter Annie Linskey began the "CNN This Morning" panel discussion by saying that both Trump and Harris were focusing on investing in manufacturing and industrial policy.

"What Annie just said is in fact correct, but it does in fact sound like Harris is the Republican in this scenario and Donald Trump is the liberal in terms of the nature of the policies," Hunt said in response.

Harris delivered a policy speech at The Economic Club of Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Harris emphasized her "middle-class upbringing." She said she wanted to "build a strong middle-class," with proposals she's rolled out in recent weeks like increasing the tax break for new small businesses and giving a $25,000 credit to first-time homebuyers.

Hunt pointed to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who took aim at Trump's tariff proposals after Trump said on Tuesday during a rally in Pennsylvania that he would put a 200% tariff on John Deere if they move production of skid steer loaders and compact track loaders to an existing facility in Mexico.

Trump has called for steeper tariffs on China and other countries and has said he wants to slash the corporate tax rate on companies that produce their products in the U.S.

"The one thing when we talk about tariffs, we have to remember, he‘s talking about free and fair trade, reciprocal trade," The America First Policy Institute's Marc Lotter told the CNN panel on Thursday. "He will talk about tariffs if a country is not treating us fairly."

Harris spoke about lowering costs, investing in American innovation and entrepreneurship, and leading global competitors in the industries of the future during her speech in Pennsylvania.

"I think that the challenge in what he’s talking about is, you know, tariffs can work if it’s very strategic, he’s not talking about them in a very strategic way. It’s much more of a like, ‘What audience am I talking to? Okay, you get something, you get something,’ and think about if you think about 200% tariff on John Deere, that’s a tax on farmers, people who really cannot handle more taxes. He talked about tariffs in a way that doesn‘t actually clarify that the companies pay the tariff, which means they pass on the cost to us," liberal CNN commentator Karen Finney said.

During Harris' speech on Wednesday, the vice president said that during Trump's four years in the White House, "[M]anufacturing jobs went down across our country and across our economy. All told, almost 200,000 manufacturing jobs were lost during his presidency, starting before the pandemic hit, making Trump one of the biggest losers ever on manufacturing."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

