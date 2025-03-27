CNN guest takes heat after saying America was 'never great'

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross argued that America "was never great" during an appearance on CNN on Tuesday.

The liberal journalist appeared on CNN as a guest to discuss the recent security breach where Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, was added to a Signal group chat with senior Trump officials discussing plans for an upcoming strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Cross bashed President Donald Trump and his administration as "inept," arguing that the administration put national security at risk, before taking a shot at Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

"They ran on this whole idea of this pseudo-patriotism, this aggressive, masculine patriotism, yet everything they're doing runs against ‘making America great,’" Cross said. "It was never ‘great,’ so I'm not going to say the ‘again’ part."

Cross doubled down on her statement after Republican guest Joe Borelli, former Minority Leader of the New York City Council, started to protest.

"I absolutely feel that way. I think if you had the history my people had in this country, then you might have a modicum of understanding and respect for that. America was never great for me," Cross continued.

She added that it was a "common understanding" that America was only "great" for certain people.

Cross, who previously hosted the MSNBC weekend program "The Cross Connection," was pushed out of the liberal network in 2022 and now co-hosts the podcast "Native Land Pod."

Cross's comments were shared on X, where they drew criticism from conservatives.

"This is why the Democrats continue to lose," Republican strategist Thomas Hern wrote.

Ohio state representative Josh Williams also disagreed with Cross.

"Tiffany Cross does not speak for all Black Americans," he wrote. "This country gave me the chance to rise from homelessness to the Ohio House of Representatives. I am living proof of the American Dream."

Cross later returned to the Signal chat leak during the Tuesday discussion, saying that the administration had not yet "taken responsibility" for the matter.

The Trump administration has maintained that no classified information was shared in the chat, doubling down on Wednesday that the Atlantic's story was a "hoax" after Goldberg published specific texts from the chat. The messages included Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth outlining that combat aircraft were set to take off and strike drones were ready for the operation, which were accompanied by timestamps.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X on Wednesday, "The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT ‘war plans.’ This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this article.