CNN's Paul Begala: Democrats don't have 'bad leaders,' they have 'bad followers'

CNN contributor Paul Begala went to bat for President Biden, making the case that the problem for Democrats isn't with those at the top of the party.

On the subject of Biden's failing efforts to get voting bills passed in Congress, Begala was asked to react to a quote from Arndrea Waters King, daughter-in-law to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who told Politico, "What we’ve seen with President Biden is what happens when he puts his full force and power behind an issue like infrastructure. What we want to see is that same power and passion being put behind voting rights."

"Do you think that's fair criticism? Did President Biden put more effort into getting infrastructure passed, for example?" CNN anchor Poppy Harlow asked during a panel discussion on Monday.

"Well, he got infrastructure passed and that’s a good thing because success can breed success," Begala responded. "He is putting the full force of the presidency behind it. I think the problem for the Democrats right now is not that they have bad leaders. They have bad followers, okay?"

The former Clinton aide went on to cite an essay he had read from former MLK confidant Andrew Young which he recalled an exchange he had with the civil rights icon after President Lyndon B. Johnson claimed he used all his power to get the Civil Rights Act passed and that he didn't have enough political capital to tackle voting rights.

"As they left the White House, Andy Young's words. He said, ‘I asked- softly asked Dr. King, what he thought. He said, ’I think we got to go get the president some power,'" Begala told Harlow. "And so you know what they did? They organized. These are Andy Young's words, ‘We mobilize the churches, the universities, the labor unions, the business community, a coalition of people of goodwill.’"

"In other words, those of us who want to say voting rights- we need to get to work. I do think Biden is putting everything behind this. But he needs- he needs better followers, so he needs all of us in the game as well," Begala added."

Begala's comments were panned by critics on both sides of the aisle.

"God. God. No," progressive activist Nina Turner reacted with an emoji of a hand in her face.

"Hoo boy, this will go over like a lead balloon," conservative radio host Dana Loesch tweeted.

"Ship of fools," Walter Bragman of the progressive outlet The Daily Poster knocked Begala.

"IT'S YOUR FAULT AMERICA," National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker exclaimed.

"The Democratic Party cannot fail. It can only be failed," Breaking Points co-host Krystal Ball wrote.

"This is a good strategy," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller quipped.