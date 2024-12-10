CNN drops banner to show shirtless photo of Luigi Mangione during discussion about his social media fandom

CNN host Kasie Hunt said during her show on Tuesday that the outlet needed to "drop the banner" in order to see why social media users were captivated by the alleged UnitedHealtcare CEO killer, Luigi Mangione.

"The man accused of killing UnitedHealthCare’s CEO going viral. Images of Luigi Mangione seem to captivate the attention of online masses. The Manhattan killing also uncovering a deep dissatisfaction with the United States health care industry," Hunt said, beginning the segment.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate and 26-year-old software engineer, has developed an online fandom since being arrested in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"It is deeply troubling that we are celebrating this person who’s committed cold-blooded murder because, you know, he clearly went to the gym," Kate Bedingfield, a CNN political commentator, said.

"You know, we got to drop the banner to show why," Hunt said, as the banner covering part of Mangione's photo disappeared.

Bedingfield also suggested that Mangione's fandom spoke to the shallowness of American people.

"The reaction online is also just such a reinforcement of how much aesthetics, attractiveness, I mean, like the shallowness of the American people. The American people who are online we'll say, is very much on display here. Part of, yes, there’s absolutely a bubbling anger about the inequity in the country writ large and in the health care system. No question. But so much of, you know, the clips we were watching at the top of this segment are driven by the fact that this is an attractive person," Bedingfield said.

Reacting to photos of Mangione online, many social media users quoted Britney Spears' song "Criminal," specifically the lyrics, "mama I'm in love with a criminal."

Others said he was "hot," and called for his freedom. Another user said, "person of interest in more ways then one."

Taylor Tomlinson, a late night host and comedian, also quipped about Mangione's fandom during her show, "After Midnight."

"All of the other late night shows already covered the fact that everyone thinks the shooter is hot," she said. "But I feel confident that I’m the only late night host who can honestly say: ‘Would.’"

"It turns out he actually got caught because an employee recognized him and phoned the police," she continued. "Do you have any idea how attractive you have to be for a McDonald’s employee to be like, ‘Wait, okay, you being in here is suspicious.’"

Tomlinson added that she was surprised anyone turned him in because everyone online was calling him "sexy."