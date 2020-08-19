CNN's Don Lemon calls Trump a 'bigot,' 'racist': 'Those aren’t opinions, those are facts'

CNN anchor Don Lemon declared on Wednesday that it is a fact, not an opinion, that President Trump is a racist.

Lemon blasted the president's feud with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, which has been under fire over employee support of the Black Lives Matter movement and policies against wearing "Blue Lives Matter" or MAGA gear. The company has since issued a statement saying it is not anti-police, that it does not allow employees to express support for any political party or candidate, and that the slide circulating on social media was not created by Goodyear corporate.

"The president is-- he likes to call people snowflakes and names, he's the biggest snowflake of them all," Lemon told his colleague Anderson Cooper. "I should mention he has criticized me, he has criticized you, he's criticized my colleagues, he's called for the cancellation of CNN... so he's a hypocrite when it comes to cancel culture."

The "CNN Tonight" host accused Trump of being "afraid" that he himself is going to be "canceled" in the upcoming election.

"We shouldn't be surprised that this president is a hypocrite. We shouldn't be surprised that he is making something political that is not," Lemon continued. "We shouldn't be surprised that he's a bigot. He’s a bigot, he’s a racist, he’s a hypocrite. Those aren’t opinions, those are facts."

Lemon has been an outspoken critic of the president. Earlier this year, he accused Trump of contributing to the environment that led to the death of George Floyd.

He also warned CNN viewers that "we are teetering on a dictatorship" after the president threatened to deploy military forces against civilians in some cities.