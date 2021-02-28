CNN's Dana Bash flubs Cuomo question to Psaki, refers to NY governor as 'Chris'

CNN news anchor Dana Bash accidentally called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by his brother Chris Cuomo's name when asking White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo.

"The New York Times is reporting that last night that a second allegation of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Chris Cuomo, this is a report from a former aide," Bash said during Sunday's "State of the Union."

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO ONCE TEASED BROTHER FOR BEING 'SINGLE AND READY TO MINGLE'

"First, President Biden has been consistent that he believes every woman should be heard. ... There should be an independent review looking into these allegations," Psaki said.

Bash corrected herself after Psaki's response.

CUOMO TEAM BACKS AWAY FROM SEXUAL HARASSMENT INVESTIGATION PICK, ALLOWS AG TO CHOOSE INDEPENDENT LAWYER

Chris Cuomo is Bash's fellow news anchor at CNN and faced criticism for a series of chummy television interviews with his brother the governor amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Cuomo once invited his brother on-air and teased him about being "single and ready to mingle."

As scandals plague the New York politician, CNN now says it has barred Chris Cuomo from covering his relative after admitting they lifted the "rule" in the early months of the pandemic for the host to conduct the gushy interviews.

Andrew Cuomo's office denied claims made Wednesday by Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to the governor who accused him of sexual harassment — including during an October 2017 flight.

A second former Cuomo aide came forward with allegations of sexual harassment this weekend.

Charlotte Bennett, who is described by The New York Times as "an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration until she left in November," alleges that Cuomo "asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 25-year-old staffer described to the Times an incident that took place in June when she claims was alone with the 63-year-old governor in his State Capitol office.

Boylan was quick to support Bennett online.

"I am with you Charlotte. We are with you. Always," Boylan wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Fox Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.