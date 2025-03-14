CNN commentator says 'Democrats are a mess,' need to 'get it together' to fight Trump

CNN commentator S.E. Cupp said Friday Democrats are disorganized and need to "get it together."

"It is shocking how Democrats have not figured out what is coming down the pike," Cupp said. "It is March. You know the spending fight is coming and you know Republicans have a majority. I don‘t understand, for all the chaos on the right, Democrats are a mess ."

"We’ve got the AOCs saying, ‘Why are we going for this?’ You‘ve got the Fettermans saying, ‘We need to pass this. Let‘s be grownups,’" Cupp said.

Several Democrats have made news in recent days for criticizing the leaders of their own party.

On Monday, MSNBC analyst and former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said that if there is a government shutdown, Democrats could be the party at fault.

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for saying that he would vote for the funding bill passed by the House to keep the government from shutting down, saying on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," "I believe that’s a tremendous mistake."

"It is clear that some of us understand the present danger & some don’t!" Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, declared on X. "I stand by the NO vote on the blank check for Trump & Elon… I’ve got no explanation nor agreement with Senate Dems being complicit in Trump’s Tyranny."

Radio host Charlamagne tha God shredded Democratic leaders, telling them to step down.

"What reason do I have to continue to support the party of inaction?" he asked. "That narrative will not change for Democrats until the people in the Democratic Party are changed."

Cupp said that beyond the government shutdown battle, Democrats still don’t know how to oppose President Donald Trump .

"They haven‘t figured out — it‘s not how they‘re going to fight Donald Trump yet," Cupp said. "They haven‘t even figured out if they‘re going to fight Donald Trump‘s agenda. They‘ve got to get it together and get on the same page and figure out a roadmap going forward, because the chaos is going to be daily. There‘s going to be incoming for months, and they are not — they are not on the same page at all. That‘s clear."

