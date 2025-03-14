Charlamagne says Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries need to 'step down' from party

Radio host Charlamagne tha God shredded Democratic leaders for choosing to support a spending bill to avert a government shutdown, saying it shows the party’s overall lack of vision.

After tense caucus meetings, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed that he would vote for the House-passed short-term spending bill, known as a continuing resolution (CR), because "a shutdown would be a gift" for President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Charlamagne spoke about it on his Breakfast Club radio show Friday, arguing that the Democrats caving to the GOP is no surprise.

"Per usual, the party of inaction, the Democrats, have failed to protect the interests of the American people," he said. "And you know why Dems suck at messaging? Because they’re never talking about nothing. And they do nothing. So, guess what? To me, they all got to go."

CHUCK SCHUMER WILL VOTE TO KEEP GOVERNMENT OPEN: 'FOR DONALD TRUMP, A SHUTDOWN WOULD BE A GIFT'

Democrats’ major issue, he said, is ultimately their party leadership.

"Dems don’t just have a messaging problem. They got a leadership problem. The Chuck Schumers of the world, the Hakeem Jeffries, they should all step down. And any Dem who isn’t fighting for the people and staying with the party should be primaried," he said. "Like, how can you say ‘the bill sucks,’ but you’re passing it anyway? Like, you’re not going to even try to, you know, present something different, try to negotiate, nothing?"

During the "Donkey of the Day" segment later in the same broadcast, Charlamagne nominated Schumer, blasting him and his party. He played a clip of Schumer describing the spending bill as "very bad" and lamented the fact he is leading the party.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Oh, Chuck Schumer, oh, Democrats. The party of inaction. Oh, that's the difference between Democrats and Republicans. One party is about inaction and one party is about all the action, okay, even if that action is harmful to the country. Doesn't matter! They are always doing something. Republicans have an agenda. They have a plan, and they stick together, all of them, to execute that plan," Charlamagne said.

He later asked, "So, what reason do I have to continue to support the party of inaction? That narrative will not change for Democrats until the people in the Democratic Party are changed."

Fox News' Julia Johnson contributed to this report.