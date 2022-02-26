CNN taps new president, current executive producer of 'The Late Show' to replace Jeff Zucker: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new report alleges that CNN has already selected its new president, who is coming from the comedy world after spending years producing morning news.

Puck News reported that the embattled liberal network will name Chris Licht, the current executive producer of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," as its new boss following the dramatic resignation of its scandal-plagued leader Jeff Zucker.

JEFF ZUCKER OUT AT CNN AFTER FAILING TO DISCLOSE ‘CONSENUAL RELATIONSHIP’ WITH COLLEAGUE: ‘I WAS WRONG’

"I can now report, based on conversations with sources who have spoken directly with [Discovery chief David] Zaslav, that Licht is indeed the person who Zaslav has selected to run CNN," Puck News reporter Dylan Byers, who previously reported Licht was a "top contender" for the role.

"Licht will run CNN as head of news for Warner Bros. Discovery, a source familiar with the matter said. Unlike Zucker, his purview will not extend to sports. Licht has a deal with CBS that expires in April, according to people familiar with the matter, but his hiring is likely to be announced at, or ahead of, a special Discovery shareholders meeting on March 11," Byers wrote.

WarnerMedia declined to comment. CNN and Discovery did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment. CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, who frequently acts as a de-facto spokesperson for the network, matched Puck News' report citing three anonymous sources.

CNN'S ALLISON GOLLUST AIDED CHRIS CUOMO DURING ANDREW CUOMO'S SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL: REPORT

Licht previously served as the executive producer of "CBS This Morning" and CBS News' vice president of programming. He was also the executive producer of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Zucker shocked the media landscape earlier this month when he informed his staff that he was resigning immediately after he failed to acknowledge to his employer about his consensual relationship with Allison Gollust, a deputy executive who has since resigned from the network.

Reports have revealed that Zucker and Gollust's close ties to then-Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who they allegedly gave "talking points" to in the early months of the pandemic to combat then-President Trump.

The CNN lovebirds were also reportedly influential in coordinating Cuomo's on-air interviews with his brother, former primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, who was terminated in December over a newly-surfaced sexual misconduct allegation.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.