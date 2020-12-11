CNN's Cuomo cheers SCOTUS rejection of Texas case: 'Trumpers lost ... packing the court didn't beat justice'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo could not contain his excitement Friday over the Supreme Court's rejection of Texas' effort to nullify the presidential election results in four key swing states.

Despite strong support among GOP lawmakers and state attorneys general, the Lone Star State's bid to halt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victories in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan was turned aside by the highest court in the land.

“The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution,” read the court's one-page order. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

"Congratulations, America!" Cuomo exclaimed in a celebretory Twitter post. "trumpers lost. Scotus kicked them to the curb. Again. Packing the court didn't beat justice. My guess is the retrumplicans dont quit...because this was never about loyalty or law...it is abt fealty and cowardice. Make them Do their job! #Remember"

ORLANDO SENTINEL APOLOGIZES FOR ENDORSING GOP CONGRESSMAN AFTER HE BACKS TEXAS ELECTION LAWSUIT

Critics piled on the CNN anchor for several reasons, but primarily for his incorrect use of the term "packing the court," which liberals redefined during the election campaign to mean filling vacant seats with supposed partisans. The actual definition of the term refers to adding new seats to the bench.

"Republicans didn’t pack the court. Feels like you should know the definition of that term," podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey reacted.

“'Packing the court' = nominating and confirming qualified Supreme Court Justices according to a Constitutional process," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton fired back. "Never occurred to you that the reason Trump appointed judges keep ruling against his campaign is they aren’t the partisan hacks you pretend."

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO DOES PROP COMEDY WITH NY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, FAILS TO ASK ABOUT NURSING-HOME CONTROVERSY

"Alternative: Five Conservatives Justices held to the Constitution and didn't even waver a little, and this a--hat is too dumb to admit it," National Review contributor Pradheep Shaker tweeted.

“'Journalist,'" political commentator Dave Rubin quipped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is what CNN is now. Jake Tapper and Chris Cuomo leading the resistance. When news stops being news that is when people seek other sources. Somehow these guys will never learn that or even care about it," Awards Daily founder Sasha Stone said.