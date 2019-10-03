CNN anchor slams Pence on response to Trump-Ukraine call: 'We all know' that he's 'lying'

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after Vice President Mike Pence Thursday for his response to the growing controversy surrounding President Trump's phone call with Ukraine, accusing Pence of "lying" about his knowledge of the exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“This is a very pivotal, interesting moment in all of this. He is all in with President Trump on what the president has been saying and as the president admitted, that he asked the Ukrainian president for dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden," Keilar said.

Pence gave a full-throated defense of Trump's conduct on the call to Ukraine, insisting Americans "have a right to know" if there was any wrongdoing from the Bidens.

"The American people have a right to know if the vice president of the United States, or his family, profited from his position as vice president during the last administration," Pence told reporters in Arizona. “The fact that my predecessor had a son who was paid $50,000 a month to be on a Ukrainian board at the time that Vice President Biden was leading the Obama Administration’s efforts in Ukraine, I think, is worth looking into.”

MSNBC'S MADDOW DECLARES TRUMP WILL BE 'IMPEACHED,' SUGGESTS BARR, POMPEO COULD 'FIND THEIR NECKS AT RISK'

Keilar, however, claimed that Pence had a look of "discomfort" when making those remarks and that the vice president wasn't being truthful about what he knew about Trump's conversation with Zelensky.

“We all know for having covered Pence for so long, that Pence is lying, and that he knows that he is,” Keilar said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“I do not believe that Mike Pence in his heart of hearts ... believes that what the president was saying was appropriate.”