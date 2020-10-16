CNN anchor attacks NBC town hall over presence of 'nodding' Trump supporter

CNN devoted part of its programming Friday to slamming NBC for having a pro-Trump attendee at its town hall event featuring President Trump.

On Thursday night, an audience member went viral after she was seen in the background enthusiastically nodding along in agreement with the president throughout the event.

The woman, later identified by the Miami Herald as Mayra Joli, is an immigration attorney, former beauty queen, and pro-Trump activist who ran for Congress in Florida in 2018 as an independent.

Joli was able to speak to the president after the town hall ended, according to a video she posted on her Facebook page, the Herald reported.

“We have your back! You see, you see, you are the best,” she told him while he was speaking to voters afterward. Trump asked Joli where she’s from and said he appreciated her support.

On Friday, CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after NBC for having such a supportive audience member.

"Of all the questions to come from last night's town hall with President Trump, one of the big ones was, 'Who was the woman nodding behind Trump?'" Keilar began the segment. "The overly agreeable woman immediately gartered internet fame and she has been identified as immigration attorney Mayra Joli ... Despite the town hall being billed as an audience of undecided voters, Joli is actually a Trump supporter who ran for congress as a pro-Trump candidate in 2018."

However, NBC town hall moderator Savannah Guthrie told viewers at the beginning of the hour-long event that the audience "looks a bit like America- it's divided."

"Some here voted for the president in 2016 and plan to again, some support Joe Biden, and some say they are truly undecided," Guthrie said.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

While CNN sounded the alarms on the pro-Trump audience member at the NBC town hall, Keilar and her colleagues did npt appear to be as concerned about the ABC News town hall featuring Joe Biden, where two of the participants were identified as a former Obama administration speechwriter and the wife of a prominent Pennsylvania Democrat.

CNN similarly did not cause a panic when it was reported that two of the attendees following the NBC town hall featuring Joe Biden were previously identified as Biden voters on MSNBC.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.