CNN's Bob Costas goes on anti-GOP tirade, calls CPAC 'a Mardi Gras of lunacy and ignorance'

Veteran sportscaster and CNN contributor Bob Costas went on an anti-Republican tirade during an interview on a local St. Louis radio station.

Costas spent much of his appearance on "The Dave Glover Show" blasting former President Trump and his various voter fraud claims following the 2020 presidential election and his "clown show" legal team who faced defeat after defeat in the courts.

"We have one party which is probably leaning too far to the left, in response, in part, to Trumpism. And Trumpism, in part, is a response to people’s fear and resentment of that. But the Republican Party, by and large, with exceptions—Romney, Liz Cheney—with exceptions, by and large, they aren’t just right-wing, they’re living in a delusional world," Costas said. "And no party or movement, led by Donald Trump, can ever be about honesty, integrity, or any sort of consistent principle or any rational understanding of patriotism. This was a guy who was willing to subvert the very pillars of democracy if it suited him."

BOB COSTAS RIPS RNC FOR NOT EXPRESSING ‘BASIC SYMPATHY’ TO BLM MOVEMENT

Costas blasted the recently-held CPAC convention in Dallas, comparing the conservative event to "a Mardi Gras of lunacy and ignorance, but it’s a proud, defiant ignorance" and singled out several GOP lawmakers who were vocal in challenging the results of President Biden's election victory.

"You got some people, like Mo Brooks and Louie Gohmert, who are so dumb they need to be watered like a house plant, but then you have people like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley who are better than that," Costas said. "They’re Ivy League-educated. They know better. But, they’re so cynical, they’re willing to subvert principle because they know that their careers are tied to somehow either supporting Trump or finessing some sort of famed support for Trump so they can still appeal to some portion of that base."

The CNN commentator later complained about the existence of social media and longed for the days when Americans got their news from only three broadcast networks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you didn’t have all those echo chambers—and you just had Walter Cronkite and Tom Brokaw, or John Chancellor, or Howard K. Smith, giving you a decent digest of the news, which still happens on the three networks now, but they don’t have the primacy they once had—if you had that, people would still interpret those facts and that information through their own particular political prisms," Costas said. "But you wouldn’t have these wild differences where people just decide on their own realities. And if you support Trump, you’re living in another reality."