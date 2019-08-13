CNN's Anderson Cooper: It's 'exciting' that whites will no longer represent nation's 'majority'

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper seemed to celebrate the idea of white people no longer constituting the majority of those in the United States.

"The idea that, you know, whites will not be the majority, I mean, that's -- it's an exciting transformation of the country, it's an exciting evolution and you know, progress of our country in many different ways," he said.

He made those comments while interviewing Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, who has openly advocated for more open immigration policies.

After Cooper noted that white supremacists opposed the demographic change, Ramos argued that white nationalists were basically helpless against it.

"There's nothing really they can do against this incredible demographic revolution. And in 2044, everyone is going to be a minority," he said.

"And then I think President Trump represents those who are trying to revert that trend and he doesn't say it. But he would like -- it seems to me, that's his vision, just to have America look like him. Again, that's going to be impossible."

Ramos and Cooper were discussing the Trump administration's decision to boost its ability to block visas for immigrants who either had low incomes or relied on public assistance programs like food stamps.

The new rule, which will go into effect on Oct. 15, will define “public charge” as an immigrant who receives one or more designated public benefits for more than 12 months within a 36-month period.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.