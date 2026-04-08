Schumer blasts Trump’s Iran war as failure, moves to rein in his war powers amid ceasefire

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The top Senate Democrat argued that President Donald Trump's war in Iran has left the U.S. worse off, and plans to force another vote to handcuff the president's war powers as a fragile ceasefire begins.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that Senate Democrats will again force a vote on a war powers resolution to rein in Trump’s use of the military in Iran when the upper chamber returns. The Senate is slated to return Monday, but the exact day when Democrats will pull the trigger next week is still in the air.

Schumer argued the war was "one of the very worst military and foreign policy actions that the United States has ever taken," at a Wednesday press conference in New York City, and contended that the conflict has left the U.S. worse off in global credibility, left Iran's nuclear ambitions unchecked, increased gas prices and hampered control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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His decision to again try to curtail Trump’s war authorities comes as the U.S. and Iran have entered a two-week ceasefire — a deal brokered just before Trump’s apocalyptic deadline Tuesday night.

"Trump must end the war now," Schumer said. "The only viable solution is a lasting diplomatic one. A two-week ceasefire, especially one as fragile as this, is not a strategy. It’s not a diplomatic solution. It’s not a plan."

Republicans lauded the ceasefire, however. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., contended on X that it would be "Iran's chance to do the right thing."

"Excellent news," Scott said Tuesday night. "This is a strong first step toward holding Iran accountable and what happens when you have a leader who puts peace through strength over chaos and weak appeasement policies."

As the newly minted ceasefire enters its first day, Iran already has presented a 10-point plan for a broader peace agreement. The proposal includes demands to retain control of the Strait of Hormuz and continue a uranium enrichment program — conditions Trump swiftly rejected.

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"There is only one group of meaningful ‘POINTS’ that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these negotiations," Trump said on Truth Social. "These are the POINTS that are the basis on which we agreed to a CEASEFIRE."

Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are slated to negotiate a broader peace deal in person in Islamabad over the weekend.

But Schumer and Senate Democrats are calling for an immediate end to the conflict.

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"Congress must reassert its authority, especially at this dangerous moment," Schumer said. "No president, Democrat or Republican, should take this country to war alone — not now, not ever. Republicans will once again have the opportunity to join Democrats and end this reckless war of choice."

His plan to again force a vote on a war powers resolution would mark the fourth such attempt in the upper chamber since the conflict began in late February.

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Senate Democrats had initially teed up five war powers resolutions to force Trump to withdraw forces from the region in a bid to grind the Senate to a halt and compel Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to testify on Operation Epic Fury.

The previous attempts have all been blocked by Republicans, despite growing unease within the GOP over Trump’s recent threats to bomb power plants and bridges, as well as his warning that a "whole civilization will die tonight."