House rejects Democrat attempt to limit Trump's Iran war powers

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House Republicans blocked a new attempt by Democrats to halt the U.S. military campaign against Iran, standing by President Donald Trump, who has voiced confidence that the conflict in the Middle East could wrap up soon.

Lawmakers voted 213 to 214 against approving the resolution introduced by Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., which would have required Trump to end hostilities with Iran absent congressional approval. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, was the lone Democrat to join Republicans in opposing the measure.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who has repeatedly called on Congress to end the Iran conflict, was the sole Republican to back the war powers resolution. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, voted present.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., could afford to spare just two GOP defections in a party-line scenario.

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The failed vote comes as House Democrats have been engaged in a relentless pressure campaign to force Republicans to assert congressional oversight over the conflict.

"This is not a skirmish. This is not a military operation. This is a war," Meeks said Thursday. "Now we're not the Iranian parliament, and we should not be rubber stamps."

But House Republicans are largely standing by the president and argue that a successful war powers resolution would undermine him.

"This has been the most successful military operation considering the breadth, the depth, the scope of the enemy that's involved and the danger that they presented not only to the U.S. homeland and the U.S. military personnel, but to the entire region and world," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"I believe we will be rewarded for the president's efforts," he added.

Trump told Fox Business on Monday that the conflict is "very close to over" with the U.S. military blockading Iranian ports. Hostilities are currently paused due to a two-week ceasefire, and the Trump administration has floated a second round of U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Democrats’ failed push comes after the party attempted to pass a war powers measure by unanimous consent last week during a brief pro forma session while the chamber was in recess. Republicans effectively blocked the request by refusing to recognize the group of Democrats in the chamber who were yelling "Shame!"

TRUMP PUSHED IRAN TO THE BRINK — BUT DID WE WIN ANYTHING THAT LASTS?

Across the Capitol, Democrats in the upper chamber have been similarly thwarted by Republicans in their efforts to end the conflict.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked another war powers resolution that would have halted Trump’s use of military force absent congressional authorization. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the lone GOP lawmaker to support the measure.

The resolutions are largely symbolic given that Trump would likely issue a veto if a measure were to reach his desk.

Still, congressional Democrats are vowing to keep forcing votes on ending the conflict, which they argue is putting increasing pressure on Republicans to break with Trump.

"We're going to have a debate and a vote every week in the United States Senate until either this war comes to an end or our Republican colleagues decide to do their constitutional duty," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters.

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Trump only has until April 28 before Congress will be forced to weigh in on a prolonged military campaign. Both chambers are required by the War Powers Act to authorize or block the use of force once hostilities hit the 60-day mark.

The Trump administration would have 30 days to withdraw forces in the event Congress were to vote to end the conflict.