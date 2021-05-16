Outrage after social media users discover series of Hitler-praising tweets from CNN freelancer

Social media users are demanding CNN respond after discovering that one of their freelance contributors, Adeel Raja, who has written dozens of pieces for the outlet, wrote in a now-deleted tweet that "the world today needs a Hitler." After some digging, it turned out to be one of several messages Raja has posted praising the Nazi leader.

"The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals - Hitler was a German and he did good with those Jews!" Raja wrote during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Raja last had a CNN byline on Sept. 16, 2020. He still lists his affiliation with the network on LinkedIn.

"Hail Hitler!" he wrote the following day. Twitter users shared screenshots of the messages.

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic told the Washington Examiner that he "never heard" of Raja and that he's "looking into it."

The unearthing of Raja's controversial comments come amid the escalating violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas in the Middle East., which is at its most violent since the 2014 Gaza War, according to reports.

AP TORCHED FOR CLAIMING THEY WERE UNAWARE OF HAMAS INTEL OPERATION IN THEIR BUILDING: ‘DIFFICULT TO BELIEVE’

Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, the majority of which have been intercepted by Israel’s "Iron Dome" missile defense system. Israel has also responded with a series of airstrikes, which have taken out some of Hamas' senior leaders.

"In response to HUNDREDS of rockets in the last 24 hours, the IDF has struck a number of significant terror targets and terror operatives across the Gaza Strip, marking our largest strike since 2014," the Israeli Defense Forces wrote on Twitter. "We are currently striking more terror targets in Gaza."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that there will be more retaliation where that came from.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We'll do whatever it takes to restore order and quiet, and the security of our people and deterrence," Netanyahu said on " Face the Nation " on Sunday. "We're trying to degrade Hamas' terrorist abilities and to degrade their will to do this again."

Fox News has reached out to CNN for comment.