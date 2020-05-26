Democrat James Clyburn 'cringed' at Joe Biden's 'you ain't black' remark: 'He's not a perfect person'

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told "The View" on Tuesday that he still supports former Vice President Joe Biden despite his controversial comments about black people supporting President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

"I cringed, no question about that," Clyburn said. He added that "in this instance, Joe did not do as well as I had hoped .. but I will say this, I go about my business every day comparing Joe Biden to the alternative, not the Almighty. He is not a perfect person, none of us are."

Biden has credited Clyburn with helping him win South Carolina's Democratic primary after the latter offered his endorsement.

BIDEN ADVISER SYMONE SANDERS BRISTLES AT QUESTION ABOUT 'YOU AIN'T BLACK' REMARKS: 'I'M NOT GOING TO DO THIS'

Biden's comments last week created a media firestorm as several prominent figures denounced the former vice president's comments. In an interview Friday morning with “The Breakfast Club,” after host Charlamagne tha God said he had "more questions" for him before November, Biden defended his record with issues affecting black Americans.

“I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said.

"Joe Biden’s comments are the most arrogant and condescending thing I’ve heard in a very long time. I am offended but not surprised," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden later expressed regret for his comments, saying that he shouldn't have been so "cavalier." Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Biden's campaign, said his comments were made in "jest."

"Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community," she tweeted. "He won his party's nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that's exactly what he intends to do this November."