Clay Travis: Comedians must be leaders in battle against cancel culture

Reacting to comedian Tim Allen joking about government agents potentially policing comedy, Outkick Founder Clay Travis said on Wednesday that comedians need to be at the front lines battling cancel culture.

CLAY TRAVIS: This is what comedians need to be doing. They need to be the leaders at the vanguard of battling cancel culture because they are the ones pointing out the absurdities in society and sometimes we need to be able to talk about those ridiculous things that are going on using humor in a way that allows us to penetrate, frankly, in a way that doesn't happen if you talk about things seriously.

I'd like to think that the fans of people like Tim Allen are going to allow him to win no matter what. Here is what I would say, everyone complaining about comedians is a loser and if we saw them protesting outside of comedy clubs with a poster board about a joke going on inside of a comedy club, we would all drive by, look at them and think, what a loser, why are people paying attention to them? But that's more effort than going on social media and complaining, yet we treat the social media effort more seriously.

