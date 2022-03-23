Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Clay Travis on 'Fox & Friends': This feels like 'Veep' every single day

Kamala Harris and staff reportedly complained to Vogue about magazine cover

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Clay Travis: This is like 'Veep' every day Video

Clay Travis: This is like 'Veep' every day

OutKick founder Clay Travis compares staff complaints about Kamala Harris to 'Veep'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis compared staff complaints about Kamala Harris to episodes of 'Veep' Wednesday on "Fox & Friends," pointing out a new report about the vice president and her team being upset about the outfit choice on the cover of Vogue magazine.

BIDEN THREATENED TO FIRE HARRIS' STAFFERS IF HE FOUND THEY WERE SPREADING STORIES ABOUT VP: BOOK

CLAY TRAVIS: You have to put the clothes on, right? If she was really that disappointed with what Anna Wintour or anybody at Vogue was suggesting, she could have just not put on the outfit that they wanted her to put on and blaming them after the fact when you've already gotten the photos taken, doesn't seem like it makes a lot of sense. When you look at all the viral moments that she has had. This feels like ‘Veep’ every single day when I hear her talking. It really is just like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Selena, every single day. There have to be a lot of 'Veep' moments. 

WATCH STEVE DOOCY'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CLAY TRAVIS: 

New Book highlights frustrations with VP Harris by her former communications director Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.