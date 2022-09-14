Clay Travis hammers Biden's inflation bill celebration: Everyone involved 'should be fired immediately'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis slammed President Biden for his celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act, arguing everyone involved in the event planning should be "immediately fired." Travis joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the event and how it "crystallized" the "idiocy" of Joe Biden's presidency.

BIDEN CELEBRATES ‘INFLATION REDUCTION ACT’ AFTER INFLATION RISES IN AUGUST

CLAY TRAVIS: We know that Joe Biden is suffering from cognitive decline and has no idea what's going on, oftentimes from one day to another, so I kind of give him a pass on this. Every single person that okayed this in the White House should be immediately fired for being too dumb to advise any president regardless of party. The stock market had its worst day since Joe Biden came into office. As he's speaking, you can see it's down 1,200 points. 8.3% inflation, a 40-year high and they were somehow celebrating this. It is just so tone-deaf. There's a reason why Joe Biden's overall approval ratings went up when he went on vacation and got COVID for two weeks and couldn't talk to anybody. It's because people don't realize how incompetent and without any skill at all this White House is. Biden is the worst president and also led by the dumbest advisers of any president in any of our lives. And to me, this celebration crystallized that idiocy.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW: