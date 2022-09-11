Church destroyed in 9/11 celebrates reopening 21 years later: 'Symbol of peace and love'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A church that was destroyed in the September 11 terror attacks celebrates its official reopening this year 21 years after it was decimated. "The Friends of St. Nicholas" chairman Michael Psaros joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the reopening and consecration of the church.

MICHAEL PSAROS: We consecrated the church on July the Fourth for a very important reason because the Saint Nicholas National Shrine celebrates the American values of religious freedom and stands as a defined symbol to the forces of religious intolerance around the world, and on that horrific day 21 years ago, when all of Ground Zero was destroyed, a small Greek Orthodox Church was destroyed along with it, and that destruction was caused by an act of religious fanaticism and hatred. In response, we have built not just the church but New York's only national shrine, and it was built as a symbol of peace and love in response to the act of violence and hatred. We are so proud. We are going to open on November the first and the National Shrine is open to people of all faiths, of all nationalities. And I invite America in the world on our behalf to please come visit after November 1st.