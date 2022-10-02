Chuck Todd and Symone Sanders-Townsend excuse Biden’s ‘Jackie’ gaffe on ‘Meet the Press’: ‘We’ve all done it’

Host Chuck Todd and MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend appeared to cover for President Joe Biden's gaffe regarding a recently deceased politician during Sunday's episode of "Meet the Press" on NBC.

Biden made headlines last week when he seemed to forget that Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., had recently died in a car crash. He was seen on video stumbling over his words and asking where "Jackie" was at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health last Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about it shortly afterward and would not admit Biden made a mistake, insisting the deceased congresswoman was simply "top of mind" for the president.

Todd played clips of Biden and Jean-Pierre's response and appeared to defend Biden over asking for the dead lawmaker, suggesting it had occurred because the event was focused on hunger, an issue Walorski focused on.

"Jackie Walorski died in a car accident in — I believe it was in August," he said. "She was a big part of this hunger [conference], and so that's how this moment came about. Simone, how would you have handled that situation?" he asked.

Sanders-Townsend, who previously served as chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, was one of many commentators who defended the White House spokeswoman and the president.

"Look, Karine Jean-Pierre has a very tough job. I think she goes out there every single day, and a number of people could not do what she does every day," Sanders said. "Look, I think it's very clear that the president had a slip of the tongue, obviously. And I'm sure he is extremely apologetic to the family of the congresswoman if he caused them any more trauma or agony."

She further alluded to Biden losing his first wife and baby daughter in a car crash in 1972, and she urged people to move on.

"I think everyone understands that the president, unfortunately, uniquely understands how the family is feeling. And I'm sure he made that very clear to them when he came to the White House on Friday," she said. "Just acknowledge he had a slip of the tongue, move on; it's unfortunate, again, life is here. He understands and empathizes. I think that's what’s most important here. And I think Karine did try to do that."

Todd appeared to agree, saying, "People make mistakes, and you try to go from there."

Sanders-Townsend concluded, "Yeah, yeah, we have all done it before."