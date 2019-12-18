Stuart Varney reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' to his grandkids on his show

"'Twas the Night Before Christmas' gives very young children the excitement, the anticipation, of what is to them a magical event: a special night when this strange, unknown figure appears and leaves wonderful gifts," said Fox Business host Stuart Varney, as Fox Nation released a special clip of Varney reading the Christmas classic to his grandchildren on his show, "Varney & Co.," in 2011.

The iconic poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," is commonly known by its first line "Twas the night before Christmas." The poem is believed to have been authored by Clement Clarke Moore, a writer and a professor at the General Theological Seminary of the Protestant Episcopal Church, in New York City.

"Is there anything better than reading that to your children and grandchildren?" he asked. "No wonder I get choked up. I’m passing on the tradition and joy of Christmas,” Varney said, acknowledging that he fights back tears at the end of the poem.

“I used to read it to my kids when they were very young. I wasn’t emotional back then, but I am now. I guess it’s a function of nostalgic old age,” he joked.

Ahead of Christmas, Varney also shared the shows that he is watching that are streaming on Fox Nation.

Three Days at the Brink

With the fate of World War ll in doubt, three powerful leaders set their differences aside to change the course of history. In Fox Nation's "Three Days at the Brink," Bret Baier goes inside the Tehran Conference, where FDR met with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian General Secretary Joseph Stalin to plot the D-Day invasion and the endgame of the worst conflict that the world had ever seen.

PARK'D with Abby Hornacek: Arcadia National Park

In the latest season of PARK'D, Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek traveled to some of America's greatest national treasures, including Yellowstone National Park, Zion National Park in Utah and Acadia National Park in Maine. Abby made it to Acadia's 47,000-acres just in time to catch the incredible colors of autumn and get in some lobstering as well.

"I think viewers will come away from this series with a deeper appreciation for the beauty and history of America," Hornacek told Fox News.

"Before this show, I was already a huge advocate for being a tourist in America, because there are so many incredible places to go," she continued. "But when you actually go to these places or hear the stories of the geology and the history of how they came to be, it really enriches the experience -- and that's what I wanted to share."

Inside an Embattled White House

From the Vietnam War to the scandal of Watergate and everything in between, Pat Buchanan—speechwriter and senior adviser to President Nixon—reveals the failings and successes of the 37th president from before his political comeback through his final days in office. "Inside an Embattled White House," tells the story of the most controversial presidency of the last century from behind the scenes based on Buchanan's compelling memoir, "Nixon White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever."

Charles Krauthammer: Making His Point

When the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and commentator died, his son Daniel Krauthammer inherited the task of completing Charles' final book, "The Point of It All." Daniel opens up to Bret Baier in this special, which features moving stories and never-before-seen footage from his private life

