Christine Pelosi says mother's shredding of State of the Union speech was 'an Italian grandma move'

Democratic strategist Christine Pelosi -- daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., weighed in on her mother's ongoing feud with President Trump after Nancy Pelosi demonstratively ripped up her copy of the president's speech at the conclusion of his State of the Union address Tuesday.

"I had no idea she was going to do that," the junior Pelosi told "The Story" Thursday.

"In watching... her reaction to that speech, I thought to myself, that's an 'Italian grandma move.'" — Christine Pelosi, 'The Story'

"In watching that, her reaction to that speech, I thought to myself, that's an 'Italian grandma move,'" Pelosi continued. "I saw my grandmother do that years ago in her kitchen when there was a guest at my grandfather's house ... who was rude. She picked up the person's plate without comment, we heard a crashing sound. She threw the plate away, sat down and didn't say another word."

Pelosi's comments came just hours after her mother continued to rail against Trump's State of the Union address Thursday morning, suggesting that he appeared to be "sedated" in the latest tit-for-tat between the two political titans.

Earlier Thursday, Trump held up a copy of USA Today that bore a blaring “Acquitted” headline at the National Prayer Breakfast mere feet from Pelosi.

Pelosi, the author of "The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership, and Politics From America's Most Powerful Woman," said her mother was reacting to a speech filled with things she "knew to be untrue," but MacCallum questioned whether policy differences warranted the dramatic reaction.

"There's always presidents that stand up there and talk about their policies, always people in the audience, including Speakers of the House of the opposite party, that don't agree ... they have different views on the way to fix healthcare in this country. Doesn't mean that you rip up the speech.," MacCallum said.

MacCallum also pressed Pelosi on her mother's earlier statement that impeaching Trump would risk furthering the divide in the country, pointing to the latest Gallup poll which reported the highest approval ratings for the president since he was elected in 2016.

"It's more heavily weighted for Republicans now," Pelosi responded, and [for] the people that decided to go through with impeachment, it's not about the polls, it's about the truth, this is about finding the truth and this is about making sure that we say Article II [of the Constitution] constrains the president. Doesn't mean he can do whatever he wants."

Asked whether she believes her mother made a mistake by pursuing impeachment, Pelosi maintained her support and said the public will render the ultimate verdict in November.

"It's not a mistake to stand up for America."It's not a mistake to stand up for the truth ...," she said. "Point is, whether it is or isn't, the most important poll will be on Election Day in November."

