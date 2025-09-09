Christian music star Lauren Daigle brings online child safety fight to Capitol Hill, backs STOP CSAM Act

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the Christian music world's biggest stars, Lauren Daigle, is paying a visit to Capitol Hill to hit a different note with a new cause aimed at keeping kids safe from online dangers.

"A lot of predators are here, and they can sexually exploit children around the world, which is really, really tough," the Grammy-winning artist told Fox News Tuesday.

Daigle is pushing the STOP CSAM Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation introduced in the House and Senate that "combat[s] the sexual exploitation of children by supporting victims and promoting accountability and transparency by the tech industry."

The bill would strengthen CyberTipline reporting requirements, making it easier to report problematic content and push for its removal.

"This act is honestly just to bring big tech to the forefront and say, ‘Hey, you have the resources to help us stop this problem.’ It's worldwide. It's a global issue, and it's using apps that you and I use every single day," Daigle explained.

"So, [it's] just figuring out, how can we all come together to make this world a safer place for children?"

Daigle said her passion for the cause goes back to her college years, when she first learned about human trafficking.

"This is a personal one for me. … It was right around the first time I’d heard about human trafficking. That was 15 years ago, and it wasn’t quite as common. … I remember at a young age really being revolted by the idea that children are being harmed around the world, and now we actually have an opportunity to do something about it," she shared.

She encouraged people to seek out resources from the International Justice Mission, which is endorsing the bill, in the event that harmful materials are found online.

"If you see an image or if there's something that is alarming or if you have seen people doing harmful things to children and then using it in an online space, they have resources that are numerous. It's pretty amazing," she said.

Daigle hopes her influence can help shine a spotlight on the issue and encourage more people to take action.

"We are advocating for IJM and all of the beautiful children around the world. We're trying to get the word out to advocate for the STOP CSAM Act, and I'm really excited to be spending the time here on Capitol Hill today."