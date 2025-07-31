Meta adds teen safety features to Instagram, Facebook

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the rise of social media use in children, many people, especially parents, are worried about their online safety.

The concern is not unwarranted, as it's no secret that thousands (maybe even millions) of predators lurk on these platforms. Luckily, Meta has released several new features aimed at protecting teens on their two biggest platforms: Facebook and Instagram.

Meta's initiative aims to create a safer online environment in two ways. The first way targets accounts that display predatory behavior, and the second makes it easy for teens to spot and report suspicious activity.

Teens will now be safer on Meta platforms

Meta's latest update has improved the direct messaging protections on its platforms. Specifically, teens will now get safety tips to check who's messaging them. For instance, a huge red flag is when a child is contacted on social media by a recently created account (a tactic used to hide identities, bypass restrictions, and scam people). To help teens immediately spot this, Meta will show them the date the account was created.

Furthermore, the platform will make it easier for teens to block and report accounts. They will be able to cut all communication and notify Meta of inappropriate behavior with a single click. This will give these kids the power to quickly protect themselves and others when they don't feel safe.

In addition, Meta is testing new AI-powered tools to detect when users may be misrepresenting their age. If the system flags an account as likely belonging to a teen, it will automatically shift that user into a Teen Account to apply appropriate safety restrictions. This proactive use of AI helps ensure that minors receive protections even if they try to bypass age limits.

Meta has also made behind-the-scenes algorithm changes to reduce the visibility of content that may attract predators. For example, Instagram will stop recommending child-focused, adult-managed accounts to adults who have shown suspicious behavior. This move is designed to limit exploitative discovery before any direct interaction can occur.

Meta has removed thousands of predatory accounts

In a transparent move, Meta revealed it had removed more than 600,000 accounts for predatory behavior across Instagram and Facebook. That is a staggeringly high number and just goes to show how much children were at risk.

What's more? Meta caught about 135,000 of them sexualizing children red-handed. They either left comments or requested images that sexually exploit them on other adult-operated accounts. The removal of these accounts shows that Meta is ready to take an active stand against these threats before someone becomes a victim.

What this means for you

If you're a parent or a guardian, you can breathe a little sigh of relief that Meta is making great strides to make your child more digitally literate. If they understand how scammers operate, they become more resilient and masters of their online safety.

However, it's still your responsibility to stay informed about what your teen is up to online. Use these updates as a chance to openly talk about online safety with your young ones, especially when it comes to reporting inappropriate content.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Protecting teens online is a high priority, and it's great that Meta is showing a growing commitment toward this. Preventing the exploitation and abuse of children is something that all platforms should be proactive about. These updates and removal of accounts are just the beginning steps to creating a space where children feel safe. It's important to acknowledge that there will always be risks on these platforms, but giving teens the tools to fight back is extremely welcome.

Do you think there is more Meta can do to protect teens on their platforms? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

