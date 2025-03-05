Christian music star is bringing 'powerful' new film 'The Last Supper' to big screen

A new film that aims to depict the life of Jesus through the eyes of his disciples is launching in theaters this week and being backed by one of the world's most well-known Christian songwriters.

Chris Tomlin, the Grammy-award-winning artist known for his worship hits, "How Great Is Our God" and "Holy is the Lord," is executive producer of the new Pinnacle Peak Pictures film, "The Last Supper," coming out March 14.

The project is Tomlin's first venture into film production.

He told Fox News Digital that he was eager to bring the biblical story to the big screen after viewing an early version of the film.

"I was so moved by it," Tomlin said, calling the film a "powerful" retelling of the familiar story.

The musician was originally approached by the filmmakers to contribute a song for the film, but he decided to take a larger role to bring the film to a wider audience after seeing how "well-done" and "biblically accurate" it was.

His new song, "No Greater Love," will make its debut in the film. Tomlin said that he had written the song before he even knew about the movie and was stunned by how well it fit into the story.

"Scripture says there is no ‘greater love’ than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends," Tomlin said. "When you hear this song after what you just watched, it's just so powerful, because it really speaks to speak to that."

One of the reasons the film is unique among the many other biblical adaptations out today is because it tells the story from the perspective of Jesus' disciples, Tomlin explained.

"We've heard about them, read about them so much that they become these mythical creatures, right?" he said.

Even though they lived 2,000 years ago, the film showcases how "relatable" these figures still are today, he added.

"Who doesn’t relate to Peter, right? Especially anybody of faith," Tomlin said. "Peter's the guy who's like, ‘I'm gonna fight for you, Jesus. I'm going to be there. No one's going to mess with you.’ And, he cuts a guy's ear off trying to [protect] Jesus….And yet an hour later, he's denying him."

"How real this is in that movie, it's so powerful," he continued. "You see yourself in these people."​

The film is also unique among other Bible-based films in that it centers the story around the final meal Jesus shares with his disciples.

Tomlin said the film brings new life to the 2,000-old church sacrament of taking Communion every week, particularly during this season of Lent.

"For me, I was really moved by it," Tomlin said. "I hope people will go see it in theaters. It's too beautiful to just watch it on a phone."

He hopes the film will reach people who may "never step foot in a church."

"This is an incredible moment in time," Tomlin said of the rise in faith-based films. "People are longing for this kind of content."

"The world is full of so much pain, so much hurt and heartache. To have something that reminds us of [God's] goodness that's in the world, the grace of God, the love of God. Who doesn't want to know that? Who doesn't need forgiveness? Who doesn't want to be reminded of these beautiful things?" he continued.

"And I think people are so longing for that."

Great American Pure Flix, Grand Canyon University and Canyon Productions also partnered with Pinnacle Peak Pictures to bring the faith-based feature to theaters.