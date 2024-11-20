Martin Scorsese brings John the Baptist's story of defiance and faith to Fox Nation

History knows him as John the Baptist – a fisher of men, a voice in the wilderness, the baptizer of Jesus, and a pillar of the Christian faith.

Though he met his end at the whim of a vengeful queen, his physical death fails to overshadow his immortal presence in the world. To this day, he remains a timeless specimen of courage, humility and devotion.

This patron saint of converts is the subject of the latest installment of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese's "The Saints," streaming now on Fox Nation.

The episode takes viewers back to first century Galilee, where Judea is under Roman rule and Herod Antipas holds power, setting the stage for John's extraordinary life and ultimate sacrifice.

"John the Baptist was born to be a holy messenger," Scorsese says, narrating the episode. "His mother Elizabeth was descended from Aaron, who was the brother of Moses and the first priest of the Israelites. His father, Zechariah, was a Levite, a descendant of Levi. He assisted the priests in worship, so he knew his scripture, and he knew religious practice."

As John grew, Jerusalem simmered with spiritual and political tensions. The aristocratic Sadducees, allies of Roman power, had earned the distrust of the masses.

But distrust of the Roman-appointed tetrarch – or regional ruler – Herod Antipas was even greater.

Twenty years pass, and John has a different devotion still fueled by faith and the hope of something greater than before.

"John searched for a path, but a path to what? Knowledge? Enlightenment? Truth? All of those things at once?" Scorsese asked.

"He had been trained to serve in the temple in ritualistic and ceremonial functions, but he walked away from it all, searching for a higher truth, which will be untainted by corrupt political calculations."

Though trained for a life of such service, John retreated to the wilderness where he found clarity in simplicity and communion with God. His message was radical for its time, calling people to repentance and urging them to prepare for the coming of a higher kingdom – one that transcended earthly power structures. His voice, rising above the chaos of political corruption and spiritual complacency, resonated with those yearning for hope and renewal.

But such boldness came at a cost. As his following grew, so did the ire of those in power. Herod Antipas, who John would eventually denounce for his grave sin of stealing and marrying his brother's wife Herodias, would act on vengeance, and order his head delivered on a silver platter.

"The Saints" follows the lives and legacies of saints like John the Baptist, who serve as examples of tenacity, courage and righteousness in the face of adversity.

The eight episodes will explore the lives of Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian, Maximilian Kolbe, Francis of Assisi, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene and Moses the Black, with Scorsese and his team journeying over 2,000 years of history to focus on these extraordinary figures and their extreme acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice.

