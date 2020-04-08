Chris Wallace on coronavirus affecting election: Quicker campaign season may be better for country

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace appeared on “Outnumbered” Wednesday, suggesting that while the coronavirus delayed presidential campaigns ahead of the general election this November, having a shorter election cycle could be a good idea.

“I think our campaigns are way too long anyway,” Wallace told “Outnumbered” over the phone.

Wallace went on to say, “[Biden’s campaign], had it not been interrupted, was going to be a two-year campaign, starting at the beginning of 2018. This is going to be much more like the British election -- six weeks or two months where it’s kind of a snap election and maybe that’s good for the country that maybe we’re going to be listening to this non-stop from now until November.”

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders suspended his Democratic presidential campaign on Wednesday, effectively ensuring former Vice President Joe Biden will be the party's nominee even as the liberal Vermont senator vowed to continue to lead his "movement" into the future.

The senator, at one point the front-runner for the nomination, initially announced the decision during an all-staff conference call Wednesday morning, and followed up with an address livestreamed to supporters shortly before noon.

Citing Biden’s lead of more than 300 convention delegates, Sanders declared: “The path toward victory is virtually impossible.”

He continued: “I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. ... I do not make this decision lightly.”

He still claimed a symbolic victory in saying "our movement has won the ideological struggle” -- discussing how core ideas like a $15 minimum wage, health care for all and more have been more widely embraced in the party.

