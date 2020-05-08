Chris Wallace: Biden won't drop out unless 'dramatic' evidence surfaces to back up Tara Reade's claims

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” Friday to discuss Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Wallace said that Reade’s claims appear to be “credible” because she told family members over the years about the alleged sexual assault contemporaneously. Wallace said that, in contrast, Christine Blasey Ford didn’t speak out for a “quarter-century or more" when it came to her accusation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“In the end, there is no hard evidence,” Wallace told “America’s Newsroom.” “It’s [Biden’s] word against her word.”

PELOSI AGREES BIDEN-READE CASE IS ‘CLOSED ISSUE’: ‘I’M NOT GOING TO ANSWER THIS QUESTION AGAIN’

Tara Reade spoke out on camera for the first time since she came forward with her allegation that former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, saying Thursday she wishes Biden would drop out of the presidential race.

In a preview clip released Thursday, Megyn Kelly started by quoting Biden, who himself recently denied Reade's claims.

"He did say in his view, accusers 'should start off with the presumption that they're telling the truth.' Do you think he has afforded you that presumption?" Kelly asked.

"No," Reade responded. "I mean, it's been stunning, actually, how some of his surrogates with the blue checks, you know... his surrogates have been saying really horrible things about me and to me on social media. He hasn't himself, but there's a measure of hypocrisy with the campaign saying it's safe. It has not been safe. All of my social media has been hacked, all of my personal information has been dragged through, every person that maybe has a, you know, gripe against me -- an ex-boyfriend or an ex-landlord, whatever it is -- has been able to have a platform rather than me, talking about things that have nothing to do with 1993."

Wallace said that there does not seem to be the same reaction from Democrats regarding Reade’s allegations against Biden compared to Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“There doesn’t seem to be the kind of reaction from Democrats that indicates that they are going to jump ship on Joe Biden or try to force him out as the Democratic nominee.”

Wallace said that unless something dramatic comes out in relation to Reade’s sexual assault allegations, Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee. He noted that similar allegations did not stop Kavanaugh's confirmation to the court or President Trump from being elected in 2016.