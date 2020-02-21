Chris Wallace: Unless Bloomberg changes his strategy, Sanders' prediction could prove correct

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's lowly debate performance could be a sign of more problems to come for the 78-year-old media mogul unless he changes his strategy, according to "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.

Wallace said on "Bill Hemmer Reports" Friday that Bloomberg must change his tune when the rest of the field attacks him -- as the Democrats prepare for a South Carolina debate next week prior to the Palmetto State primary.

He said the ex-mayor appeared "rusty" after being out of the debate spotlight for more than a decade. (He ran three times successfully to lead America's largest city in the early 2000s.)

"What did surprise me was the attacks on him were absolutely predictable: He knew we would get attacked on 'stop and frisk.' He knew that he would get attacked on his comments about women and the nondisclosure agreements. It was not that he did not respond to them well. He did not respond to them at all," Wallace said.

"He needs to shift to the offense," the anchor advised.

"And when they are criticizing him for things, he should turn around and say, look, 'I am the only guy on the stage that has created a job. I'm the only man on the stage that ever employed anybody,'," he continued, noting that Bloomberg has instead responded to criticisms by railing against the socialist platform of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt..

If Bloomberg instead extols the "virtues of capitalism," he may have a chance to wrestle some of the lead from the Vermont lawmaker.

Host Bill Hemmer noted Sanders told CBS News that Bloomberg would be "chewed up" and "spit ... out" by President Trump in a head-to-head general election debate.

Sanders told "60 Minutes" that he was surprised as Wallace was that Bloomberg appeared unprepared for predictable attacks.

"[Sanders] is already the undisputed front-runner in the primary. If he wins in Nevada like we expect them to, he is even more so," Wallace added, speaking to Hemmer.

"But ... let's wait for Super Tuesday. That's when you will really have a sense of whether this will be a race or whether Sanders will lock it up."