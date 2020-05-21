Chris Wallace says Joe Biden has to 'get out of his basement' and campaign: It's an 'increasingly bad look'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Friday that "it's becoming an increasingly bad look" for former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign for the presidency from his Delaware home.

"I understand being careful," Wallace told host Chris Foster. "But I do think that he's got to get out."

"I don't understand, for instance ... " Wallace continued, "why he can't go and hold one of those roundtables like the president holds, where everybody is six or eight feet away from each other without masks and they're all talking about issues.

"You could hold a news conference on his front lawn, you know, and be 10 feet away from people," Wallace added. "But I just think it's becoming an increasingly bad look, as people are beginning to open up, for him to be stuck in the basement of his father's home in Delaware."

The host pointed out that the November vote will be a "referendum on the president and how he's handling the virus and the economy, but it's also always going to be a choice. Biden has got to make a better fight of it, a bigger push than he is right now."

"I understand his age and that he's in a vulnerable group," he concluded. " But you've got to find a way around it and come out, you know, from what seems almost to be hiding."

Wallace also commented on President Trump's aversion to wearing a mask in front of the media, describing it as "a mistake on the part of the president.

"I understand a president, any president not wanting, when he's addressing the country to wear a mask," he said, "but I do think there's a right and wrong in this particular case. I do think that our leaders ought to be modeling responsible behavior."

The latest Fox News Poll finds voters trust Biden to do a better job than President Trump on health care by 17 points, coronavirus by 9, and relations with China by 6. Trump is trusted more on the economy by a slim 3-point margin.

Overall, Biden holds an eight-point lead over Trump in the new poll (48-40) after the poll showed a tie between the two candidates the previous month.

