Chris Wallace: 'Surprising' Biden is not campaigning with two weeks until Election Day

It is “surprising” that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has no scheduled campaign appearances this week as he prepares for Thursday's debate, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace told “The Daily Briefing” on Wednesday.

“I've never seen that before and certainly not in the two weeks before the election," said Wallace, who moderated the first debate between Biden and President Trump last month.

Meanwhile, President Trump is continuing his campaign swing through battleground states with a planned rally in Gastonia, N.C. Wednesday night.

The following night, Trump and Biden will face off on the debate stage in Nashville, Tenn., with Kristen Welker of NBC News moderating.

HOW TO WATCH THE FINAL BIDEN-TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

“I think he [Trump] has to do a lot of things he didn't do in the first debate,” Wallace said. “Internally, they all agree that the president made a big mistake by being so disruptive, so disrespectful to the process.”

The Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland featured repeated interruptions as both candidates hurled charges and insults at each other.

“You could really see a crater in the polls,” said Wallace, who added that the debate was the start of "a bad week” for the president that concluded with him testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I think what he’s got to do, among other things, is let Biden talk,” Wallace told Perino. “I know it may seem counterintuitive, but Biden didn't do well in that debate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There was one point where it sounded like he was endorsing the Green New Deal and then I asked him about it and he said, ‘No, no, I'm not endorsing that,’’ Wallace continued. “I think had Trump talked less and let Biden talk more, he [Biden] might have gotten himself in trouble.

“In fact," Wallace went on, "some people think that the best weapon that Joe Biden had in the last debate was Donald Trump's constant interruptions."

Fox News’ Megan Henney and Dana Blanton contributed to this report.