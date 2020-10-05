Fox News’ Chris Wallace tests negative for coronavirus after moderating last week’s presidential debate

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace has tested negative for the coronavirus, six days after he moderated the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Wallace sat several feet away from the president for the entirety of the 90-minute slugfest before Trump ended up testing positive with the coronavirus just days later.

The Biden campaign said the Democratic candidate for president has since repeatedly tested negative.

Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts has also since tested negative and will be back at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump shocked the world early Friday morning when he announced that both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The president was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center later that day. He returned to the White House on Monday evening.

Several members of Trump's inner circle have also tested positive for the coronavirus, including top White House aide Hope Hicks, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and former Gov. Chris Christie, who participated in the president's debate prep and checked into the hospital over the weekend. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed on Monday that she tested positive after several days of testing negative.

The Rose Garden ceremony last month commemorating Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court has been eyed as a super spreader event, since many in attendance including former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, and Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis have also contracted the virus.

The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is still set for Wednesday night.