Hillary Clinton is harming the Democratic Party's chances in 2020 with her 'trolling,' Chris Stirewalt says

Hillary Clinton is inflicting "anguish" on her fellow Democrats -- sparking rumors of a potential 2020 run -- for seemingly no reason, Fox News Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt said Friday.

Appearing on "The Daily Briefing", Stirewalt said Clinton is harming her party with her current "trolling".

"Look, the reality is...In the demonology that [Hillary Clinton] has built about the people who have deprived her of the chance to be the most powerful woman in the world, a lot of them are Democrats," said Stirewalt.

"And, I really -- frankly -- don't know if the reason she continues to act out this way and troll this way and harm her party's chances in this way by continuing to sort of slosh around in the bucket here," he told Perino.

FORMER HILLARY ADVISER REFUSES TO RULE OUT HILLARY RUNNING IN 2020 -- IF THE CIRCUMSTANCES WERE RIGHT

"I don't know how much of this is actually out of a conscious or unconscious desire to inflict this kind of anguish on her fellow Democrats," he added.

While former Clinton adviser Philippe Reines says that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has not yet closed the door on a 2020 run, Senate Democrats hope that she does.

Speaking with Politico, former colleagues are sending a message that Clinton would struggle to find support if she launched another presidential run.

On "Daily Briefing," Stirewalt joked that the response showed how little enthusiasm there is in the party for Clinton to throw her hat back in the ring.

"So, you know they're really pumped for a third Clinton run."