Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Chris Matthews suggests Trump 'smart' to target Harvard and elite universities

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would be freezing $2.2 billion in federal funding to the Ivy League school

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Ex-MSNBC host suggests Trump admin is right to target Harvard, says it's 'probably a smart move' Video

Ex-MSNBC host suggests Trump admin is right to target Harvard, says it's 'probably a smart move'

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's administration was right to target Harvard, conceding that it was "probably a smart move" politically.

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's administration was "smart" to target Harvard, and elite universities in general, over antisemitism. 

"I have to say that the administration sometimes sets its targets in the right direction. The elite universities in this country are not exactly covered in roses right now in the way that they handled these demonstrations," Matthews said during MSNBC's "Morning Joe," referring to anti-Israel protests on campuses across the country in the wake of the October 7, 2023, attack on the Jewish state by Hamas. 

The Trump administration announced it would be freezing $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and contracts on Monday after Harvard University president Alan M. Garber announced the same day that the school would not be complying with the Trump administration's demands to combat antisemitism. 

OBAMA PRAISES HARVARD FOR BUCKING TRUMP AMID FUNDING-CUT THREATS

Chris Matthews

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews joined MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday and reacted to back-and-forth between the Trump administration and Harvard University. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"I think everybody, whether you’re a Jewish student or not, I think you want to have a right to go to a class when you’re paying $90,000 a year in tuition, you have a right to go to the class and be taught by your professors and to enjoy the rights of a better university, a good university," Matthews continued. 

"And the fact that they had to be told to do this, they had to be told to let students go to school, which is what this is about, that they had to be told to do, that they had a problem in their own heads. So I think the elite universities are taking a beating right now. It’s probably a smart move," he added.

Matthews also argued that it would not hurt the president politically.

"It’s Trump going after the elites. He knows what he’s doing, politically, it’s not going to hurt him. I think these universities have enough money to cover their legacies. They’ve got a lot of money to handle it. So they’re going to be able to take care of themselves. I don’t want to be loose about this, but I think Trump targeting these universities is probably not the worst move he ever made," he said. 

HARVARD'S REMEDIAL MATH COURSE REIGNITES CONCERNS OVER TEST-OPTIONAL PANDEMIC POLICIES

Demonstrators take part in an "Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza," amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., October 14, 2023

Demonstrators take part in an "Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza," amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., October 14, 2023.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Vanity Fair's Molly Jong-Fast pushed back and likened Trump's move to "thought policing 101."

"They are using antisemitism as a cloak. If this administration really cared about antisemitism, there's a lot of stuff they could do. This is not about that, this is about targeting universities, this is about targeting speech, this is right out of an authoritarian playbook," Fast said. 

Jong-Fast went on to argue that it was government overreach "at the highest order," and had nothing to do with antisemitism. 

Matthews responded, saying, "I think there’s a real challenge. I asked my friends who are Jewish. I said, are you worried? And they say yes. And this is a problem. And the treatment of those students, and at Columbia, is a serious problem. You don’t stop a kid from going to school their parents paid for. It’s serious. And it was judged – it was against those students and said, ‘You can’t go to class even to take an exam.’ Well, seriously, if you don’t think that’s a problem, you’ve got a problem yourself."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

President Trump and Harvard University

The Trump administration announced it was freezing over $2 billion in grants and contracts after Harvard University said it would not comply with federal demands regarding antisemitism. (AP Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jong-Fast said that she was Jewish and agreed that there's a big antisemitism problem in America. However, she added, "I also think that taking over Harvard University’s teaching and academia is not the answer."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.