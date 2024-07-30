MSNBC analyst says JD Vance's 'childless cat lady' comments show he only wants 'White children' in America

MSNBC political analyst Molly Jong-Fast argued that Sen. JD Vance's recently unearthed comments criticizing "childless" Democrats reveals his "racist" vision for America.

During an appearance on "Morning Joe" on Tuesday, Jong-Fast was asked to respond to Vance's "politically damaging" comments in light of a recent Pew survey that found a sharp uptick in U.S. adults who aren't interested in having children.

"What's interesting is that this is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, right? That there need to be more ‘White children,’ right? That's the idea," Jong-Fast reacted.

"This is about great replacement theory racism, right? This is what this is. So don’t misunderstand it for him wanting more children. He wants a certain kind of racist thing," she claimed.

TRUMP: PEOPLE WHO LIKE FAMILY WILL SUPPORT JD VANCE

Vance is married to U.S. lawyer Usha Vance, a daughter of Indian immigrants, with whom he shares three biracial children.

The MSNBC analyst's comments were met with sharp criticism on social media.

"White nepobaby goes on MSNBC and says a veteran married to an Indian lady with mixed race children only wants White children in the country. This is what rot fuels the progressive brain," conservative radio host Erick Erickson posted to X.

"Politics flips on a dime. The Harris campaign is not responsible for Molly Jong Fast's abominable idiocy, but when someone in her promotional [orbit] says a man with biracial children wants only White American kids, that kind of reverse racism and ugliness may be sticky," NY Post columnist and Commentary editor John Podhoretz also tweeted.

The MSNBC analyst locked down her X account after her comments went viral on the social media platform.

MSNBC did not return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

TRUMP SENIOR CAMPAIGN ADVISOR SLAMS LEFT: TAKING VANCE'S ‘CAT LADY’ COMMENTS ‘BLATANTLY OUT OF CONTEXT’

The Ohio senator and Trump running mate has come under fire after he made disparaging remarks about the Democratic Party in a 2021 interview that recently resurfaced.

In the interview Vance said, "We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Vance has defended his remarks and accused the left of taking them out of context.

"If you look at the full context of what I said, it's very clear the Democrats have tried to take this thing out of context and blow it out of proportion, which is what they always do because they don't have an agenda to run on themselves," Vance told Fox News host Trey Gowdy.

"If you look at what the American people are most concerned about, it's not an out-of-context quip I made three years ago. It's the fact that Kamala Harris, the border czar, opened the American southern border. It's the fact that the Democratic Party has become explicitly anti-family in some of their policies," he added.

He went on to clarify that he was not attacking all adults without children but the "increasingly anti-parent and anti-child attitude of the left."