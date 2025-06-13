Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Chris Matthews says it's fair to call Obama's Iran nuclear deal a 'joke'

Chris Matthews, who once felt 'a thrill up [his] leg' for Obama, now critical of the former president's nuclear deal

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews calls Obama's Iran nuclear deal a 'joke' Video

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews calls Obama's Iran nuclear deal a 'joke'

Chris Matthews said President Trump rightly thought of predecessor Barack Obama's Iran nuclear deal as a joke.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews offered surprising criticism of former President Obama on Friday after Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a sweeping strike on Iran's nuclear sites Thursday evening.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that one of Iran’s top nuclear facilities had been hit in the operation intended to target Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure. Two Iranian generals and at least 20 senior Iranian commanders were also killed in the strikes.

According to an IDF spokesman, the strike came after Jerusalem had collected "high-quality intel" that suggested "Iran is closer than ever to developing a nuke."

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Friday, Matthews defended Israel's attack, saying the country "can't afford to have an aggressive war by nuclear weapons with Iran."

​​TRUMP SAYS ISRAEL’S NEXT IRAN ATTACK WILL BE EVEN MORE BRUTAL: ‘MAKE A DEAL’

Chris Matthews on MSNBC looking sad

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said President Trump was fair to say former President Obama's Iran nuclear deal was a "joke," on MSNBC, June 13, 2025. (Getty Images)

"They have to stop them from having nuclear weapons," he said, before criticizing Obama's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that President Donald Trump withdrew from in his first term.

"Now, Obama said, ‘I’ll put a time limit on it. ’They can’t have one for five years.' Well, fairly enough, Trump said, 'That’s a joke. Five years, they’ll have one.' So that’s not going to stop them," Matthews said.

The criticism of the former president is notable since Matthews is widely remembered for saying he "felt a thrill" up his leg listening to then-candidate Obama speak during the 2008 election.

Obama's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CHRIS MATTHEWS SUGGESTS TRUMP 'SMART' TO TARGET HARVARD AND ELITE UNIVERSITIES

President Barack Obama pauses as he listens to a question about corporate tax reform during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council annual meeting in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013. Obama also discussed the economy, the problems with the new health care law roll out, immigration reform, and negotiations with Iran over their nuclear program. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Former President Barack Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal was criticized by former fan and MSNBC host Chris Matthews. (AP2013)

Matthews continued on Friday by discussing how Trump should deal with Iran: "So he can’t make a deal that says X many years. He can’t come out and say, 'Okay, we're going to stop them from getting a weapon for five years.' He’ll be laughed at because that’s what the Obama deal was. So he has to really get rid of the bomb-making ability of that country." 

In 2018, Trump terminated the U.S. participation in the nuclear deal with Iran, calling it "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

Matthews said that Iran "wants to bomb Israel," so destroying their ability to make nuclear weapons is the only option.

"He’s got to stop them from their nuclear route. He’s got to get them off that route to something else," the former "Hardball" host said of Trump.

"But I think it’s an aggressive war by Iran, and that’s why people are rooting for Israel in this situation with Iran," Matthews added.

IRAN’S LONG TRAIL OF DECEPTION FUELS SKEPTICISM OVER NEW NUCLEAR DEAL AS TALKS CONTINUE

Split image, Trump and Israeli strike on Iran.

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Friday that he hopes Iran returns to the negotiating table but said that the US was not involved in the Israeli strikes. (Getty Images; AP)

On Thursday, Trump told Fox News that he was aware beforehand that Israel was going to launch strikes as he urged Iran to make a deal.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership in Iran that will not be coming back," Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Caitlin McFall, Greg Wehner and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.