Chris Matthews says it's fair to call Obama's Iran nuclear deal a 'joke'

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews offered surprising criticism of former President Obama on Friday after Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a sweeping strike on Iran's nuclear sites Thursday evening.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that one of Iran’s top nuclear facilities had been hit in the operation intended to target Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure. Two Iranian generals and at least 20 senior Iranian commanders were also killed in the strikes.

According to an IDF spokesman, the strike came after Jerusalem had collected "high-quality intel" that suggested "Iran is closer than ever to developing a nuke."

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Friday, Matthews defended Israel's attack, saying the country "can't afford to have an aggressive war by nuclear weapons with Iran."

"They have to stop them from having nuclear weapons," he said, before criticizing Obama's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that President Donald Trump withdrew from in his first term.

"Now, Obama said, ‘I’ll put a time limit on it. ’They can’t have one for five years.' Well, fairly enough, Trump said, 'That’s a joke. Five years, they’ll have one.' So that’s not going to stop them," Matthews said.

The criticism of the former president is notable since Matthews is widely remembered for saying he "felt a thrill" up his leg listening to then-candidate Obama speak during the 2008 election.

Obama's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Matthews continued on Friday by discussing how Trump should deal with Iran: "So he can’t make a deal that says X many years. He can’t come out and say, 'Okay, we're going to stop them from getting a weapon for five years.' He’ll be laughed at because that’s what the Obama deal was. So he has to really get rid of the bomb-making ability of that country."

In 2018, Trump terminated the U.S. participation in the nuclear deal with Iran, calling it "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

Matthews said that Iran "wants to bomb Israel," so destroying their ability to make nuclear weapons is the only option.

"He’s got to stop them from their nuclear route. He’s got to get them off that route to something else," the former "Hardball" host said of Trump.

"But I think it’s an aggressive war by Iran, and that’s why people are rooting for Israel in this situation with Iran," Matthews added.

On Thursday, Trump told Fox News that he was aware beforehand that Israel was going to launch strikes as he urged Iran to make a deal.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership in Iran that will not be coming back," Trump said.

