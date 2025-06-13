Expand / Collapse search
Trump aware of Israel strikes on Iran beforehand, says there were no surprises

Trump hopes Iran returns to negotiating table but notes that the US was not involved in the strikes

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, Trump tells Bret Baier Video

Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, Trump tells Bret Baier

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier reveals President Donald Trump's reaction to Israel's strikes against Iran on 'Fox News @ Night.'

President Donald Trump told Fox News Channel's chief political anchor Bret Baier on Thursday he was aware that Israel was going to conduct preemptive strikes on Iran before they happened.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership in Iran that will not be coming back," Trump said.

Israeli strikes on Iran killed three of the country’s top military commanders, including Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and Commander of Iran’s Emergency Command Gholam-Ali Rashid. 

Trump has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several times in recent days.

ISRAEL LAUNCHES SWEEPING STRIKE ON IRAN WHILE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEEKS DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION

Split image, Trump and Israeli strike on Iran.

Trump tells Fox News' Bret Baier that he was aware of Israel's plan to fire on Iran before it happened. (Getty Images)

The Trump administration reached out to at least one key Middle Eastern ally to acknowledge that the strike was going to happen, but said that the U.S. was not involved in the strikes.

A firefighter standing under a damaged building in Tehran, Iran following airstrikes by Israel.

A firefighter calls out his colleagues at the scene of an explosion in a residence compound in northern Tehran, Iran, on Friday, June 13, 2025.  (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The president said he hopes Iran returns to the negotiating table, though Iran has signaled its intention to pull out of further talks. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his team had been scheduled to meet with their Iranian counterparts in Oman on Sunday.

Natanz facility

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran on May 20, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Israeli forces used around 200 fighter jets to strike targets in Iran, destroying dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers as well as nuclear facilities. Iran launched around 100 retaliatory drones toward Israel hours later which Israeli forces said they were working to intercept. 

Smoke rises in Tehran, Iran following bombings executed by Israel.

Smoke rises from a location allegedly targeted in Israel's wave of strikes on Tehran, Iran, on the early morning of June 13, 2025.  (SAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump said he is watching for any retaliation, and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is on high alert. He noted that the U.S. is ready to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates. In recent weeks, the U.S. has replenished Iron Dome missiles. 

The president is expected to attend a National Security Council meeting later Friday morning. 

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report. 

