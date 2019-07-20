MSNBC host says Trump supporters' 'rage' must be 'destroyed': 'It cannot be negotiated with'

MSNBC host Chris Hayes had some strong words in describing how progressives should approach the kind of sentiments President Trump's supporters expressed during his North Carolina rally on Wednesday.

His supporters, who chanted "send her back" at the mention of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., reveled in their own "Americanness and primacy at the expense of others," Hayes said on Thursday.

"All In" host Hayes accused Trump supporters of exhibiting a type of "passion" and "rage" that fueled Republican politics. "That sentiment at the core of the coalition cannot be pried loose and it cannot be negotiated with and it cannot be appeased," Hayes said.

"It must be peacefully, non-violently, politically destroyed with love, compassion, and determination -- but utterly confronted and destroyed," he added. "That is the only way to break the coalition apart."

Hayes went on to suggest that Trump's coalition was "in too deep" and "shamed themselves too much" to leave based on various interests. "The heart of the thing must be ripped out," he said. "The darkness must be banished. The people who feel moral revulsion at that display we saw last night must collectively mobilize in greater numbers than the chanters."

His comments came amid growing controversy surrounding the chant at Trump's rally. Trump has distanced himself from the chant but also claimed the media blew the issue out of proportion.

"It is amazing how the Fake News Media became 'crazed' over the chant 'send her back' by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen," he tweeted on Friday.

"Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party. It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch!"