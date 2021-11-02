MSNBC's Chris Hayes ripped for calling education concerns a 'right-wing grievance'

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was knocked on Twitter on Tuesday for framing the concern over education as a "right-wing grievance."

The "All In" host tweeted, "It's been interesting how much ‘education’ and schools as a focus of right-wing grievance has been consistent even as the particular grievance keeps shifting. A year ago it was going to be all about how schools were still closed! Then they opened and it was both masks and crt."

ASSOCIATED PRESS FRAMES NATIONAL DEBATE OVER SCHOOL BOARD AS GOP CULTURE WAR

Education has become a top issue regarding the Virginia gubernatorial race between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. Parents throughout Virginia as well as the country have openly voiced their disagreement with many school board policies including school shutdowns, mask mandates, and critical race theory curricula.

Framing the issue as a "grievance" brought on by the right led to criticism from several people on both sides of the political aisle.

National Review writer Alexandra DeSanctis Marr tweeted, "Why is education in quotation marks, and what part of this is difficult for you to understand? Parents want their kids to be in school, not being forced to wear cloths on their faces for no good reason, and not being indoctrinated into Marxist identity politics."

Washington Post writer David Weigel tweeted, "They're very closely linked. When I talked to @Jack4NJ about where these issues came from, he said remote learning: ‘Parents got up close and personal with the school curriculum and a great many do not like what they see now.’"

ELECTION DAY: VIRGINIA, NEW JERSEY HOLD KEY GOVERNOR ELECTIONS SEEN AS BIDEN REFERENDUM: LIVE

Fox News columnist Karol Markowicz tweeted, "It's because parents, and not just ‘right-wing’ ones, realized our public school system is a total, top to bottom, s--tshow. And losing school for a year because Randi Weingarten said so is still kind of a big deal to parents, even today."

Various other media outlets have accused movements against school boards as being orchestrated by right-wing operatives. The Associated Press framed the issue with the headline, "GOP push to politicize school board races gets election test." Last month, the New York Times also focused on political leanings, writing "Republicans hope that concerns about critical race theory can help them in the midterm elections."

Education is expected to be a key issue in the Virginia governor's race with Loudoun County appearing at the center of many controversies.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP