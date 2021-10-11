Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC's Chris Hayes hit for spreading 'misinformation' about monoclonal antibody treatments

Critics suggested Hayes' misinformation could lead to more coronavirus deaths because of fear over the cost of treatment

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
MSNBC host Chris Hayes was viciously mocked Sunday for claiming that monoclonal antibody treatments, used to treat cases of the coronavirus, cost patients $2,000 per treatment. 

"The monoclonal antibody treatment is developed and sold by big pharma and costs $2000 a pop. The vaccine is free," Hayes wrote on Twitter in response to former Rep. Allen West, R-Fla., sharing his and his wife's experience receiving the treatments to combat their coronavirus symptoms.

"I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy," West wrote. 

Monoclonal antibody treatments are free to patients at the point of delivery, as well as each of the coronavirus vaccines. 

Critics were quick to correct Hayes, calling him out for spreading misinformation and explaining that, not only were monoclonal antibody treatments free for patients, but that neither the treatments nor the vaccine were actually free for taxpayers and the U.S. government. 

"This deadly disinformation is designed to scare sick people away from monoclonal centers in Florida. Which cost the patient nothing. Chris Hayes is trying to get covid infected patients killed," wrote one critic, while another also suggested his tweet could deter people who need the treatments from getting them because of concerns over the cost.

"The monoclonal antibody treatment is free—and everyone, including [Chris Hayes], knows it. (But don’t hold your breath waiting for Twitter to flag Hayes’ false claim as "misinformation" or append an "additional context" warning to it. All that goes in one direction only.)," wrote another critic. 

Other critics pointed out that no treatment was actually free because, even though it might be free to patients at the point of delivery, it still costs money paid by the government and taxpayers.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.