Chris Hayes annihilated on Twitter for stating he doesn't care about Chinese spy balloon

Critics slammed MSNBC host Chris Hayes for saying he can’t be bothered by the fact that a Chinese government spy vehicle was floating over the continental United States.

The host of MSNBC’s "All in with Chris Hayes"tweeted that he does not care about America’s greatest geopolitical adversary apparently operating a spy balloon over the United States. (It has since been shot down.)

The TV journalist was swiftly admonished on Twitter for his seemingly flippant take.

After U.S. government officials confirmed Friday that a Chinese balloon equipped with reconnaissance equipment was floating over the United States, the news generated a massive uproar on social media.

Most users were perturbed that the Chinese were supposedly spying on the U.S. and many criticized the U.S. government for seemingly adopting a less than urgent stance on the matter.

Though Hayes expressed nonchalance at the incident as well. On Friday afternoon, he tweeted, "Digging real, real deep to try to get myself to care about the Chinese spy balloon and coming up empty."

Further explaining his perspective, he added, "I mean it's a wild story! Fascinating for sure, but it doesn't freak me out in any visceral way."

Conservatives concerned about the implications of the spy vehicle overhead torched Hayes’ statements.

Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller slammed Hayes and other media for fixated reporting on Rep. George Santos’, R-N.Y., alleged history of lying, while being flippant about this story.

Miller tweeted, "This from the same media that believes what sports Rep Santos really played in high school is the biggest news story in America. Tells you a lot about why our country is in such terribly deep trouble."

Conservative journalist Ryan James Girdusky made the same point, tweeting, "Yeah, America’s #1 global opponent being able to get a spy balloon in our country is a nothing burger… please dedicate 12 more hours of programming to question if George Santos is actually gay."

The Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross also dinged Hayes’ willingness to report on Santos over the spy balloon. He said, "Dude is more interested in backbench Congressman George Santos than a CCP spy balloon spending its weekend floating over the country."

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin used Hayes' tweet to make a prediction, tweeting, "As China becomes more aggressive, expect progressives to become more passive towards the CCP."

MRC Culture managing editor and Newsbusters contributor Matt Philbin offered a method Hayes could use to get more animated about the issue. He tweeted, "Pretend it had ‘Trump’ painted on the side."

PJ Media columnist Stacey Lenox ripped the anchor, saying, "Imagine believing China is not a threat. Or maybe he wants his kids to speak Mandarin."

And Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern tweeted, "Guarantee Chris would care if the president was (D)ifferent."