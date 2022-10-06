DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern humiliated MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing how someone from the media figure’s team tried to reach out to the DeSantis administration but was completely rejected.

In response to a tweet from Reid mocking DeSantis’ expression during his joint press conference with President Biden concerning Hurricane Ian relief efforts, Redfern shared a screenshot of an email correspondence between him and someone from Reid’s team who was seeking to "touch base" with the governor ahead of the midterm elections.

The image of the email revealed that Redfern denied the "ReidOut" team member any access to the administration. Redfern shared the image to Twitter to taunt Reid, who has consistently blasted the Florida governor as a far-right authoritarian leader.

FLORIDA’S DESANTIS SMEARED AS ‘AUTHORITARIAN LEADER,’ ‘NEXT GRAND WIZARD OF GOP’ BY MSNBC ‘REIDOUT’ GUESTS

The spat began with the "ReidOut" host retweeting a video of the president speaking to the press in Florida as the governor and his wife stood behind him. Speaking of Hurricane Ian, Biden claimed, "I think the one thing that this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change and whether we should do something about it."

Reid pointed to the stony expression on DeSantis' face as he listened to Biden’s speech, and tweeted, "DeSantis' face is saying so much in this clip..."

Her tweet provoked a reaction from Redfern, who responded, "You’re upset that you got turned down again, huh?" Below his comment he provided the screenshot of the rejected correspondence between the Reid and DeSantis camps.

The email, from an unknown "ReidOut" staffer (Redfern had crossed out the name) was seeking to "touch base" with the DeSantis administration ahead of the upcoming elections.

The subject line stated, "Gov. DeSantis // The ReidOut," with the body reading, "[Name redacted] with MSNBC’s The Reidout. Last spoke when I was with CBS Nat News a few months ago. Would love to touch base with your team ahead of midterms. Can hop on a phone if that’s easiest."

Redfern’s response poured cold water over the request. He answered, saying, "Nah, we are good."

KAMALA HARRIS SKEWERED AFTER SUGGESTING AID FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS SHOULD BE BASED ON RACE, GENDER

Despite her team appearing to seek a conciliatory correspondence with the governor’s office, Reid herself has been smearing DeSantis. Only last week, she attacked him for warning looters that Second Amendment-supporting Floridians would not take too kindly to them breaking into their damaged homes.

Reid claimed DeSantis' warning was similar to racist threats made by segregation-era law enforcement officers against African Americans.