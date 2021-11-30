Chris Cuomo’s sole purpose at CNN was to get rid of Trump, boost governor brother: Hemingway

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely from the network for his involvement in former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal but Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway suggested on "Fox News Primetime" that the liberal media outlet was really just finished using the brothers.

"[Cuomo] really served one purpose which is to help pump up his brother as a viable alternative to Donald Trump," she said. "So they covered up all of the nursing home deaths that his brother was responsible for, they painted him as an effective handler of the COVID pandemic when he wasn’t."

Now that Trump is no longer in office, Hemingway explained, CNN views Cuomo as "no longer useful," just like his brother who’s since been removed from office.

CNN SUSPENDS CHRIS CUOMO ‘INDEFINITELY’ PENDING EVALUATION OF HIS INVOLVEMENT IN BROTHER'S SCANDALS

"CNN has behaved in a journalistically abominable way on this and most other stories for some time," she said.

Hemingway expressed her amazement at CNN’s inability to fire Cuomo instead of a negotiable suspension, just as they had temporarily suspended legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin after pleasuring himself during a work meeting.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer gave his take on the news, pegging CNN’s decision on "journalistic malfeasance."

"It was terrible behavior for a journalist who’s supposed to be, reportedly, even at CNN, a fair-minded reporter who doesn’t get involved," he said. "And he crossed that line."

Fleischer suggested it’s "pretty clear" CNN did not fully investigate when the story originally broke months prior due to the nature of the information that is now public.

"It just slapped them in the face today and they had no choice," he said.

Hemingway argued Cuomo covering his brother at all on CNN’s airwaves was always a conflict of interest that ultimately lands on the network.

"The idea that CNN cares at all about journalistic integrity is just a joke," she said. "And it has been a joke for years."